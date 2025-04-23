Hyderabad, Apr 23 (PTI) India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan's bizarre caught-behind when his bat did not come in contact with the ball during an embarrassing SRH batting collapse on Wednesday caught the eye in the IPL clash against Mumbai Indians here.

Left-hander Kishan, who had just opened his account in the previous over, tried to work pacer Deepak Chahar's first delivery, which was drifting down the leg side.

The ball was collected by MI wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton and neither him nor the bowler showed any inclination to appeal for a caught behind.

On-field umpire Vinod Seshan was also close to declaring it a wide, But, to everyone's surprise, Kishan walked away, indicating he had edged it to the keeper.

Surprised by the batter's move, Seshan too raised his finger.

Kishan's gesture had MI skipper Hardik Pandya — who had appealed half-heartedly — pat the left-hander on his helmet and shoulders.

Replays showed the ball was drifting away Kishan's bat when it passed the left-hander, and there was no spike on the UltraEdge either.

It is believed that, on most occasions, a batter comes to know whether he has edged the ball or not. But given the situation SRH are in on the points table -- they are placed ninth -- they needed to make the most of a flat batting wicket. Kishan's dismissal saw SRH slump to 9/2 in the third over.

"You think you have seen it all after all these years and yet I must admit the Ishan Kishan's dismissal leaves me perplexed," wrote commentator Harsha Bhogle on X, expressing his surprise at the turn of events.

