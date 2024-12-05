New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Punjab FC (PFC) and Mohammedan SC (MSC) are squaring off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Friday, with both teams hoping to further their respective objectives from the forthcoming fixture onwards.

Punjab FC are sixth on the table with 15 points thanks to five victories in eight encounters, whereas Mohammedan SC are placed 12th with a solitary win in nine matches - accumulating five points thus far. With the former playing at home, Punjab FC will be eager to carry forward the stunning momentum that they garnered from their 3-0 win away against Mumbai City FC last month.

Punjab FC have shown impressive signs off late, winning twice in their previous five matches, and they will look to maximize their strengths playing at their bastion - hoping to keep back-to-back clean sheets for the first time in their two seasons into the ISL so far.

Punjab FC have played 11 encounters facing an opponent for the first time in the ISL. However, they have not emerged triumphant in any of those fixtures, drawing five times and losing six matches. They will wish to snap this sequence against Mohammedan SC, who are still looking for performances that ensure full points on the field. Punjab FC have a unique record so far, having been only one of the two teams with Jamshedpur FC to yet to concede a spot-kick in the current campaign. Contrastingly, Mohammedan SC have missed two penalties thus far, missing enticing goal-scoring opportunities.

Mohammedan SC have won possession 47.4 times per game in ISL 2024-25, which is the highest such average amongst all teams. At the same time, they have lost possession the second-most times, i.e., 143.6, effectively eroding their efficiency in recovering the ball.

Disparity in Goals: Mohammedan SC are yet to strike a balance in their goal-scoring endeavors, especially on the road. In their four matches in 2024-25, the team has ended up conceding six goals, thrice as much as they have netted, i.e. two.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis is focusing on the task in his hand against Mohammedan SC at the moment and refraining from looking too far ahead to simplify the processes for his team.

"I am not looking at the matches for the rest of the month. I am being honest. I care about winning tomorrow and then we will adjust ourselves for the coming games," Dilmperis said as quoted by the ISL press release.

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov reflected on his team's need for greater efficiency upfront, but took solace in the fact that they are creating reasonable goal-scoring chances.

"It's a big problem for us that we have so many chances but we cannot score. It's a problem. We work on it in every practice, showing them videos, but as I said before, it's good that we have chances, we have three-four chances every game, so we need to be better in these situations," Chernyshov said.

Punjab FC's Ezequiel Vidal has the highest expected assists (xA) value (1.84) without an assist in the current ISL season. He has also created 17 chances, the most by any player yet to provide an assist.

Mohammedan SC's Franca leads the league with 45 touches in the opposition's box but is yet to score a goal from inside the box this season.

Punjab FC's Luka Majcen contributed a goal and an assist in the 3-0 win against Mumbai City FC. With one more goal contribution, Majcen (12 goals & 4 assists) will surpass Madih Talal (6 goals & 10 assists) as their all-time leading goal contributor in the competition.

Mohammedan SC's Zodingliana Ralte has blocked the most crosses (6) this season, while Nikhil Prabhu and Ivan Novoselec (two each) lead Punjab FC in this stat. (ANI)

