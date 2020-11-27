Panaji (Goa) [India], November 27 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna was disappointed not to have got all three points after the Kochi-based club had dominated the proceedings in the first half against NorthEast United on Thursday.

Goals from Sergio Cidoncha (5') and Gary Hooper (45') gave Kerala a first-half lead. But Kwesi Appiah (51') got the first goal for NorthEast United before Sylla's late equaliser (90') in injury time ensured a point for the Highlanders as the game ended with a score of 2-2.

"We have to think about both halves because I think in the first half we played very well," said Vicuna at the post-match press conference.

"We had the ball and controlled the match but after their first goal, the match was open. I think we are on the way but I'm disappointed that we didn't have two more points," he added.

The Kochi-based club lost possession a number of times which eventually cost them the game. However, Vicuna reiterated that his club will continue to play out from the back.

"When we play from the back there is a risk of losing passes but we played very well in most moments and we will play better in the future," he said.

Kerala Blasters will next lock horns with Chennaiyin in an away fixture on Sunday. (ANI)

