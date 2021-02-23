Goa [India], February 23 (ANI): After a draw against Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan's head coach Antonio Lopez Habas expressed disappointment and said it was a match where his side had to win three points.

ATK Mohun Bagan salvaged a point against Hyderabad FC after a 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Monday.

After Hyderabad were reduced to 10 men in the 5th minute following a straight red for Chinglensana Singh, Aridane Santana gave them the lead before Manvir Singh equalised for the Mariners in the second half. Substitute Roland Alberg made it two for the Telangana-based club but Pritam Kotal netted an injury-time goal as the teams shared the spoils.

"I'm not [happy] because it was a match where we had to win the three points and win the league. I am very disappointed with the performance of the team because we had numerical superiority from the fifth minute. But we have to go on and play the final game against Mumbai City," Habas said after the match.

"Mumbai City still has to play against Odisha. We have to prepare our team and recover the injured players that we have. We have had a fantastic season, and now we have to solve the situation about winning the league in the next match," the Spaniard added. (ANI)

