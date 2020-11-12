Panaji (Goa) [India], November 12 (ANI): Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri on Thursday said that staying inside a bio-bubble "isn't easy" but the Bengaluru FC striker is still gearing up for the seventh season of Indian Super League (ISL).

Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan will face Kerala Blasters FC to kickstart the seventh season of ISL on November 20 at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim in Goa.

Chhetri said that they are doing double sessions in order to as fit as possible before the showpiece event kicks off.

"I hope everyone is safe and healthy. This is our third week inside the bio-bubble and I must confess it isn't easy but, of course, needed," the skipper said in a video posted on his Twitter.

"We are doing double time session and we are trying our best as a team to be as fit as possible before the tournament starts," he added

"It's just 10 days left and I am pretty sure all of you are waiting for the ISL as I am and the whole team is," Chhetri further said.

New entrants SC East Bengal will make their ISL debut playing in one of the oldest rivalries in Asian football - the Kolkata Derby.

For the first time in ISL, SC East Bengal will face ATK Mohun Bagan in the biggest spectacle of Indian football on November 27, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Last season's League Shield winners FC Goa will begin their campaign against former champions Bengaluru FC on November 22. (ANI)

