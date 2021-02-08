Panaji (Goa) [India], February 8 (ANI): After registering a win over Jamshedpur FC, SC East Bengal assistant coach Tony Grant said that the side will go out in trying to win their four remaining fixtures in the ongoing season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

SC East Bengal tasted victory for the first time in almost a month's time as the side registered a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in ISL's early kickoff at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

While the Kolkata-based side jumped to 9th on the table with 16 points, Jamshedpur FC's hopes of making the ISL playoffs were dealt with another blow, leaving them 7th, four points behind the playoff places.

"I will reiterate that we had a two-week pre-season. We were trying players and giving them opportunities week-by-week. We couldn't get results. Most of the players have been tried in the ISL and as a manager, you always try to improve across the world. So when we had the chance again with the two boys (Sarthak Golui and Sourav Das) from Mumbai City we wanted to get them," said Grant during the post-match press conference.

"They came in and did so well on their debut. We missed Raju (Gaikwad), he is a good footballer. By bringing in Golui we could use an extra foreign player up the pitch. What we tried is to give an opportunity to all the players to succeed and fail. It is as simple in football. We got a few more boys and we gave them the opportunity and tonight they took their chance. That's football," he added.

Grant also heaped praise on Golui and Das and he suggested that the former Mumbai City players need to keep improving their game.

"They (Sarthak and Sourav) were very good. We asked them to play with a professional attitude and out of all the players we have seen, these two had a professional attitude. Now their job is to play even better next week. They have got a shirt and they deserve the shirt and after this performance, their job is to improve. We will try to improve and it was a great start," said Grant.

"We have got four games left and we will try and win those four and try our hardest and at the same time, we will try and improve the players. We have another month with the players so every training session is important. This year is important and the future years are even more important," he added.

SC East Bengal is currently placed at the ninth spot in ISL standings with 16 points from 16 matches. The side will next square off against Hyderabad on Friday. (ANI)

