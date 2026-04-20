As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 enters its fourth week, the most persistent question among cricket fans remains: "When will MS Dhoni take the field?" The 44-year-old former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain has yet to feature in the current campaign, having spent the first six matches on the sidelines recovering from a persistent calf injury. Will MS Dhoni Play in MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?

However, recent developments suggest the wait for "Thala" may nearly be over, as the veteran wicketkeeper-batter has begun travelling with the squad and increasing his workload in the training nets.

Dhoni was ruled out of the initial phase of the tournament on 28 March, just days before the season opener against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise confirmed he had sustained a calf strain during a pre-season training camp in Chennai.

While the initial recovery period was estimated at two weeks, the management has adopted a cautious approach, prioritising long-term fitness over an early return. During his absence, star recruit Sanju Samson has taken over wicketkeeping duties and has been a standout performer, recently scoring a century to keep CSK's campaign afloat.

MS Dhoni's Latest Fitness Update

In a significant boost for the franchise, Dhoni travelled to Hyderabad for the match on 18 April. Although he was not included in the playing XI or the substitute list, his presence at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, and his participation in a full-tilt practice session, sent social media into a frenzy.

Key indicators from training:

Net Practice: Dhoni was seen hitting massive sixes against throwdown specialists, showing no visible discomfort with his batting stance or swing.

Running Progress: Batting coach Michael Hussey clarified that while Dhoni is batting well, the final hurdle is his sprinting. "It's about building confidence in his running... he needs to be able to scurry back for those quick twos at the back end of the innings," Hussey noted on Sunday. Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing in SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?

The Mumbai Target: Reports from team insiders suggest the high-voltage clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on 23 April has been circled as the most likely return date.

CSK’s Tactical Struggle

The urgency for Dhoni’s return has intensified as CSK currently sits in the bottom half of the points table, having secured only two wins from their first six games. The team is currently grappling with a growing injury list, including pacer Khaleel Ahmed (ruled out for the season) and young batter Ayush Mhatre (hamstring).

Without Dhoni’s calming presence behind the stumps and his legendary finishing ability, the middle order has appeared vulnerable. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has also struggled for form, placing an immense burden on Samson to carry the batting lineup.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).