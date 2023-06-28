Kolkata, Jun 28 (PTI) A-League winning centre forward Australia's Jason Cummings has inked a three-year contract with reigning Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan, the club announced on Wednesday.

It's a transfer from one Mariners to another for the 27-year-old A-League Championship winning striker.

At the Central Coast Mariners, Cummings was a "legend" scoring 31 goals in his 50 appearances.

"I've been following ISL closely for last few years and after I got an offer from Mohun Bagan, I came to know about the club and its rich legacy," he was quoted as saying in a press release.

"Hopefully, I'm able to bring more laurels to the club in next three seasons," added Cummings, who has a market value of Rs 9.6 crore as per transfermarket. At Mohun Bagan he was signed for an undisclosed fee.

The Juan Ferrando-coached side will now have an enviable forward line that includes the Aussie duo of Dimtri Petratos, Cummings and Albanian striker Armando Sadiku.

Cummings was key to the Mariners' championship-winning 2022-23 campaign, including scoring a hat-trick and winning the Joe Marston medal as player of the match in the Grand Final against Melbourne City.

The Socceroo had switched allegiance to Central Coast Mariners from Dundee and quickly becoming a fan favourite.

He scored in his first A-League match against Sydney FC and finished the 2021-22 season with 10 goals in 21 matches that earned him the golden boot.

He was then picked for the A-League All-Stars and ultimately be picked in his first ever Socceroos where he has made three appearances including as a substitue in their Qatar World Cup match against France.

He has one goal to his name for the national team.

Cummings led their attacking line in their triumphant 2022-23 campaign as they qualified for the AFC Cup.

Cummings broke the record for the most Mariners goals in an A-League campaign, finding the back of the net on 20 occasions, including three times in the final.

