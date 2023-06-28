England will be looking to bounce back in the Ashes after a defeat in the opening game against Australia in what was a fascinating contest of cricket. The hosts have been brilliant to watch in this format ever since the appointment of Brendon McCullum as the head coach and it was possibly the first time in his reign that they somewhat looked short of ideas and the credit has to be given to the Australians who built on to the momentum gained post lifting the World Test Championship. The second Ashes test at Lord’s will be a challenge once again for both the teams but it remains the zenith of test cricket. Ashes 2023: Pacer Josh Tongue Replaces Injured Moeen Ali in England's Playing XI for 2nd Test vs Australia.

Josh Tongue has been roped in by England to replace Moeen Ali in the team and his presence should aid their bowling attack. The form of Ben Duckett is a cause for concern and the English opener will have to find a way to apply himself in. Joe Root and Ollie Pope are the main players in the middle order and they will be expected to do the bulk of the scoring here as well.

Mitchell Starc will be pushing for a place in the playing eleven but the Australian management just might give Scott Boland another chance. Usman Khawaja was the star of the show for the visitors in the win and England will do well to get the better of him. Nathan Lyon makes the record of playing 100 consecutive tests today and all eyes will be on the mercurial spinner.

Australia will lock horns with England in the high-voltage 2nd Test of the Ashes from June 28, Wednesday onwards. The ENG vs AUS 2nd Test match starts at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at the iconic Lord's Stadium in London.

The England vs Australia Ashes 2nd Test will be broadcasted in India by Sony Sports Network in India as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG vs AUS Ashes series in India. The ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India.

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 1 live streaming online will be available on Sony's OTT platform SonyLIV mobile app and website. Though, fans need a subscription to access it. The team winning the toss will once again look to bat first but the green top at Lord’s should offer something to the bowlers.

