Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC have acquired the services of former FSV Mainz striker Petar Sliskovic ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

A product of FSV Frankurt's youth academy, Sliskovic made his professional debut at the age of 19 in the Bundesliga with FSV Mainz and played for the club for five seasons, until 2015.

This marquee announcement comes right after the Chennaiyin FC camp was bolstered by Ghanaian forward Kwame Karikari's services.

Welcoming Sliskovic to the club, Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said in a statement: "Petar Sliskovic is a great addition to our squad. Having played in many different clubs in Germany with some top coaches and players, Sliskovic also has the experience that some of our youngsters can feed off."

Sliskovic plays mostly as a centre-forward and has 136 goals and 16 assists to his credit from 359 games. Most of his career, he has played highly competitive football in Germany.

He was also part of the FSV Mainz side that emerged the U-19 Bundesliga champions in 2008-09.

Besides FSV Mainz, the 6'4 striker has also played for several other German clubs including Hallescher FC, Viktoria 1889 Berlin and MSV Duisburg.

"I am very happy about my move to Chennaiyin FC. It's a great club to go to, I hear. And I'll give everything to make sure we succeed," Sliskovic said ahead of his maiden stint in India.

FC Aarau is the only non-German club Sliskovic has played for so far in his 12-year-long career. The 31-year-old spent two seasons at the Swiss club, starting from 2014-15 and featured in 31 matches for them across competitions, registering five goals and two assists. (ANI)

