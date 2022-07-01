Panaji (Goa) [India], July 1 (ANI): FC Goa have signed goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh on a two-year deal, the club announced on Thursday.

Arshdeep who moved on from Odisha FC after spending three years at the club will now face a new challenge with the Gaurs who are aiming to bounce back after a disappointing season.

"This is a dream come true for me. I've always wanted to play for FC Goa, so when I was presented with the opportunity this summer, I didn't have to think twice before agreeing on terms. Their footballing style is something that I have admired for a long time. However, I have been on the wrong side of some really marvellous attacking performances by Goa," Singh said in a statement.

"Even though I am a 'keeper, I love playing with my feet, and am comfortable with it and I feel that would be something that I will bring to the Club. I can't wait to develop my game further and take the next step forward," he added.

Arshdeep has played 33 matches in the Indian Super League (ISL) and has made 116 saves during that period with a save percentage of 65.53. Considered among the more talented goalkeepers to have emerged from the ISL in the last few seasons, Arshdeep is certain to strengthen FC Goa's squad.

"We're pleased to bring Arshdeep on board. He's a keeper who is well accustomed to the league now and beyond his obvious shot-stopping ability, has fantastic distribution as well, which is a must for us in our style of football. I'm sure he'll adapt to our style and system in no time and will be an integral part of the First Team for years to come," Ravi Puskur, FC Goa's Director of Football said.

The Gaurs have already completed the signing of Alvaro Vazquez from Kerala Blasters FC and have now strengthened their goalkeeping department. (ANI)

