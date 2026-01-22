Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 22 (ANI): Srinagar Ke Veer secured a gritty 6-run victory over Falcon Risers Hyderabad in Match 19 of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Wednesday.

Defending a modest total of 72, Srinagar's bowling unit, spearheaded by Dilip Binjwa, triggered a dramatic middle-order collapse to restrict Hyderabad to 66 for 9 in their allotted 10 overs, and secured their first win of the season.

Also Read | India Beat New Zealand by 48 Runs in IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2026; Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and Bowlers Help Men in Blue Gain 1-0 Lead.

Batting first, Srinagar Ke Veer struggled to find rhythm against a disciplined Hyderabad attack. Amol Nilugade anchored the early part of the innings with a steady 18 off 15 balls, but wickets fell at regular intervals, as per an ISPL press release.

The innings received a vital late surge from Dhananjay Bhintade, who smashed a blistering 17 off just 6 deliveries. Harsh Adsul remained unbeaten on 13 off 9 balls to guide the team to a fighting total of 72 for 8. For Hyderabad, Pritpal Singh (2/17) and Parveen Kumar (2/19) were the pick of the bowlers, while Mansoor KL was exceptionally tight, conceding just 6 runs in his two overs.

Also Read | NFL Unveils Head Referee, Officiating Crew for Upcoming Super Bowl LX.

In reply, Falcon Risers Hyderabad's chase saw an aggressive start from Prashant Gharat (18 off 10 balls), but the momentum evaporated as the middle order crumbled.

Dilip Binjwa delivered the decisive spell of the match, claiming 3 wickets for 11 runs. His clinical accuracy hollowed out the Hyderabad lineup, with four batters - Shreyash Kadam, Nitin Anili Matunge, Vishal Yadav, and Akash Gautam - failing to open their accounts.

Sanskar Dhyani fought a lone battle for the Falcon Risers, top-scoring with 26 off 17 balls. Despite his efforts, the lack of support from the lower order proved fatal. Hyderabad finished agonisingly short at 66 for 9. Prajyot Ambhire (1/14) and Dhananjay Bhintade (1/13) provided crucial support to Binjwa, ensuring Srinagar successfully defended the low target.

Delhi Superheros will play against Ahmedabad Lions at 5:30 PM on Thursday, while Chennai Singams will take on Bengaluru Strikers in the second game of the evening at 8 PM.

Brief scores: Srinagar Ke Veer 72/8 in 10 overs (Amol Nilugade 18, Dhananjay Bhintade 17; Pritpal Singh 2/17, Parveen Kumar 2/19) beat Falcon Risers Hyderabad 66/9 in 10 overs (Sanskar Dhyani 26, Prashant Gharat 18; Dilip Binjwa 3/11, Prajyot Ambhire 1/14) by 6 runs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)