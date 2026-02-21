Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], February 21 (ANI): The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has successfully concluded the handover of the EMS Corporation Stadium in Calicut. The official handover ceremony was carried out in the presence of Shaji C Kurian - Kerala Football Association General Secretary, Eeshan Lokhande - ISRL Co-Founder and Murshid Basheer - Promoter, Mandidos Motorsports, according to a release.

This marks the successful handover of the last of the premier sporting venues used during ISRL Season 2 races in 2025 including Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune and GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad. This reinforces ISRL's commitment to world-class venue management, sustainable event operations, and responsible stadium usage as an enabler of multi-format utilisation of large-scale stadium infrastructure in India.

ISRL Season 2 races took place between October and December 2025 across Pune, Hyderabad and Calicut, attracting over 55,000+ fans in stadiums for high-intensity supercross racing, live entertainment, and festival-style experiences.

Following the events, ISRL completed structured post-event transition protocols in coordination with stadium authorities and venue ground teams. The KFA has carried out a third-party audit and submitted its positive report to the Kozhikode Corporation, reinstating the quality and formally confirming that all the facilities were returned in their original condition.

ISRL's stadium model is built on internationally benchmarked track engineering systems, protective turf technologies, precision ground management, and global event operations expertise. By collaborating with expert racetrack designers and international technical consultants, the league ensures that stadium infrastructure can be temporarily transformed for motorsport while maintaining long-term asset integrity. This approach demonstrates how India's major stadium investments can support diversified sporting formats and entertainment properties without compromising their core purpose.

Speaking on the milestone, Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder & Director, ISRL, said, "India has world-class sporting infrastructure, and one of our core priorities has always been to prove how these assets can be monetized and utilized to host multiple global-standard sports like Supercross while continuing to serve football, athletics and other sports seamlessly. Successfully returning the EMS Corporation Stadium in its original configuration, with healthy turf and undamaged tracks validates our track engineering, protection systems, operational discipline and know-how, unlocking significantly greater value for cities, authorities and communities. As we look ahead to Season 3, we aim to collaborate with more venues across India and continue expanding the possibilities of stadium-based motorsport."

Beyond sport, ISRL continues to act as an economic catalyst for host cities, including stronger return on infrastructure investments, increased hotel occupancy, tourism footfall, local employment, food & beverage consumption, transport usage, and vendor participation.

With multiple stadiums now successfully delivered and handed back across India over the last two seasons, ISRL has established a proven, repeatable operating model for stadium-based supercross, giving confidence to stadium owners, sports authorities, and government bodies evaluating future collaborations. (ANI)

