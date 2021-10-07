Lima [Peru], October 7 (ANI): India added two silver medals on Wednesday, the eighth day of the ongoing ISSF Junior World Championships, in Lima, Peru.

The two silver medals came after India already bagged a gold when the trio of Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, and Naamya Kapoor defeated USA's Abbie Russell Leverett, Katelyn Morgan Abeln, and Ada Claudia Korkhin 16-4 in the final to win the gold medal in the 25m pistol team event.

Adarsh Singh won silver in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event when the Indian fell short of USA's Henry Turner Leverett in the final. Notably, India had three finalists out of six with the twins Udhayveer and Vijayveer Sidhu making it through along with Adarsh Singh.

For the second silver of the day, Vivaan Kapoor, Shardul Vihan, and Mohamadmuzahid Malek finished on the podium after the trio from Italy got better of Indians in the final by 6-4 in the men's team trap final.

India still sits on top of the medal tally, now with nine gold, eight silver and three bronze medals for a total of 20 medals. USA lie second with six gold and a total of 19 medals. (ANI)

