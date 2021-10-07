With an aim to make it to the playoffs, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021. This is Mumbai Indians' last chance to make it to the playoffs and they will also have to rely on the results Kolkata Knight Riders' match against Rajasthan Royals. Now, in this article, we shall be talking about the SRH vs MI preview of the game which will also cover the aspects of key battles, head-to-head records and many others. But before that let's have a look at how the two teams have fared so far. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

So Mumbai Indians are in a tight spot as they are yet to make it to the playoffs. They are in close competition Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams have 12 points in their kitty and MI is placed on number five of the points table, whereas KKR has a better run rate and thus is placed on number four. Now, let's have a look at the preview of the game below:

SRH vs MI Head-to-Head

The two teams have quite an interesting head-to-head record. So out of the 17 games played against each other. Mumbai has ended up having the last laugh on nine occasions and the remaining games were won by SRH.

SRH vs MI, IPL 2021 Match 55, Key Players

Kane Williamson and Umal Malik will be the main players for SRH as they look to keep up their winning streak. Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are the key players for Mumbai Indians.

SRH vs MI, IPL 2021 Match 55, Mini Battles

Jasprit Bumrah vs Kane Williamson will be one of the main battles to look out for. Umal Malik vs Rohit Sharma will also be a key clash to look forwards to.

SRH vs MI, IPL 2021 Match 55 Venue and Match Timing

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians (SRH vs MI) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 8, 2021 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 03:00 pm.

SRH vs MI, IPL 2021 Match 55 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match live on Star Sports channels. The SRH vs MI match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the SRH vs MI live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

SRH vs MI, IPL 2021 Match 55, Likely Playing XIs

SRH Likely Playing XI: Kane Williamson (captain), Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh/Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadish Suchith, Basil Thampi

MI Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav/Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

