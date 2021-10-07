Oman would host Sri Lanka for a two-match T20I series on October 7. The first T20I would be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1). This series would serve as important match practice for both these sides ahead of the T20 World Cup, which begins on October 17 and is to be played in Oman and UAE. Sri Lanka might have struggled in recent times but their performance against India and South Africa at home is something to take note of. Despite their batting struggling to make an impact, the bowling department has been in good form. They might have lost the series against India and South Africa but they surely possess a lot of talent to make an impact in the World Cup. India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Tickets for IND vs PAK Cricket Match Sold Out!

Oman, on the other hand, was recently seen in action in the ICC Men's Cricket World League 2 and they ended up topping the table. Their side cannot be underestimated as they have some solid batting, led by the likes of Aqib Ilyas, who was their top-scorer in the ICC Men's Cricket World League 2.India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam Stats Comparison; Here’s How the Two Star Batsmen Fare Against Each Other in T20Is

Oman vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

Oman vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2021 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on October 7, 2021 (Thursday) and has a scheduled start time of 04:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Oman vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2021 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Oman vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2021 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of Oman vs Sri Lanka T20I series and they would provide a live telecast of this game.

Oman vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2021 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for Oman vs Sri Lanka T20I series. Sri Lanka vs Oman 1st T20I 2021 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2021 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).