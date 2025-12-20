New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin believes that when Shubman Gill was ruled out from the last two T20Is against South Africa earlier this month, it became clear that it was going to be Sanju Samson opening alongside Abhishek Sharma in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Gill suffered a significant setback after being dropped from the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup and New Zealand T20I amid fitness and form concerns.

Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead India in his first-ever ICC tournament as captain, with Axar Patel named as his deputy in the absence of Gill, who was dropped after lean performances upon his return to the T20I setup in September.

The team was announced by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia at the board's headquarters on Saturday, in the presence of captain Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

"Shubman got injured, and he went out of the series. That's when it became clear that it was going to be Sanju at the World Cup. There's no rocket science to this. I have been playing for Indian cricket for 15-20 years and I have seen a lot of this myself. Then Shubman got injured and went out of the series, and when Sanju came into the XI, it wasn't just a decision made easily, it was also something almost cosmic. There are some things that are bound to happen," Ashwin said on his YouTube Channel.

Ashwin also highlighted that Gill received significant backing, being appointed vice-captain in the T-20 side, but the current combination of Sanju and Abhishek seems more effective. Ashwin felt the team's shift in strategy and Gill's recent form might have contributed to this decision.

"I would say that they have obviously given a lot of backing to Shubman Gill. The selectors showed a lot of faith because he was directly appointed as vice-captain. And now, it's become very, very clear that it looks like a very, very good combination. I feel that feedback must have also come from within the Indian team management because we have to remember that India changed their style of play inside the powerplay, which Rohit demonstrated in the last World Cup. And that is the style they wanted to continue, and Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma personify that particular passage and pattern of play," he added.

Gill, since his return to the side during the Asia Cup as a vice-captain on the back of a strong England Test tour, could not replicate his fine Test form in T20Is, scoring just 291 runs in 15 matches and innings at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of above 137 with no fifties and a best score of 47.

Along with Gill, Jitesh Sharma, who had featured in the recent T20Is against South Africa, also missed out. Defending champions and co-hosts India will begin their campaign on February 7. The hosts enter the tournament aiming to clinch a record third title.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026 and New Zealand T20I series: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wk). (ANI)

