New Delhi [India] April 5 (ANI): Harmanpreet Singh, Indian field hockey player and the captain of the Indian national hockey team, has reflected on the difficulty of playing 43 minutes with one less player against a strong Great Britain team.

While speaking on Backstage with Boria season 6, he highlighted the team's resilience, individual and collective effort, and trust in each other as key factors in securing a draw and ultimately winning the shootout. He considered this match the most memorable and best of his career.

"I agree with you 100 per cent. In today's hockey, surviving 43 minutes with one less player is tough. That, too, was against Great Britain, with such a good set of players, such body play, man-to-man marking, and toughness. But the way our team took initiative and stepped up to show our ability, both individually and collectively, was the main winning factor. We knew that it was going to be tough after the red card, but we had that trust in each other. We knew we had practiced for these situations. Finishing in a draw, fighting till the last whistle, winning it in the shootout- it was a big thing for us. It will always remain as the most memorable and best match of my life." Harmanpreet Singh said on Backstage with Boria season 6.

Singh believes Indian hockey's recent success, including Olympic medals and the resumption of the Hockey India League, is a positive sign for the future. He emphasizes the league's role in developing young players and sees it as a platform for future success.

"Not just that, I would say everything is going great because of back-to-back [Olympic] medals, and after that, the resumption of the Hockey India League. And it is a good sign because for the younger generation, our Hockey India League is such a platform from where we have grown, we have learnt. So, I think this is the right time, for the team does well, and we have got to see all the youngsters in the Hockey India League who have gotten a chance to come to the camp. So, I think we can expect a good future for Indian hockey ."

He also explained that the Indian team practices specific strategies for different card scenarios, including playing with a player down. While they had plans in place, they didn't anticipate having to play with one less player for such an extended period (43 minutes).

"The practice happens keeping such situations in mind. We know that whether you get a green card or a yellow card in a game, we have different plans and strategies for it, and that is what we have applied in that match. But yeah, to be honest, we never thought that we would have to survive for 43 minutes," he added. (ANI)

