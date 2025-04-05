Defending champions Real Madrid CF are obviously the favourites in their upcoming La Liga 2024-25 fixture when they host a 16th-placed Valencia CF at their iconic home ground, the Santiago Bernabéu next. However, the Los Blancos cannot take the Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2024-25 match lightly, being in the second spot, with three points lesser than leaders FC Barcelona. A loss of points will draw Real Madrid CF backward in the title race. Real Madrid are doing really well in La Liga, and a reason for their recent success must be the new signing Kylian Mbappe, who ranks second in the list of top goal scorers in the Spanish top tier. Real Madrid 4 -4 Real Sociedad (Aggregate 5-4) Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final: Antonio Rudiger Stars In Eight-Goal Thriller As Carlo Ancelotti's Side Qualify For Final.

Real Madrid currently have 63 points from 29 games, just three less than arch-rivals and present leaders FC Barcelona. In those 29 matches, Real Madrid have accounted for 19 wins, six draws, and four losses. In terms of attack, they are the second most lethal side in La Liga 2024-25, with 62 goals struck in their favour, a distant 20 less than Barca, but still the second-best in the league. Real Madrid's attacking prowess can majorly be credited to their world-class forwards, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2024-25 Match?

Kylian Mbappe is fully match fit and seen actively training with the rest of the Real Madrid CF squad ahead of the Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2024-25 match. He has also been named in the squad list of Real Madrid for the game, so he is set to play in the match. Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Trailing already three points behind toppers FC Barcelona, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti would not risk benching the side's top scorer. So, Kylian Mbappe is expected to start in the match, in a 4-2-3-1 formation, leading the attack as a lone striker.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2025 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).