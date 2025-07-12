Bengaluru, Jul 12 (PTI) Joe Burns' career was heading nowhere when Queensland omitted him from the contracted players' list in April 2024. It was a body blow for the Australian as he was mourning the tragic death of his brother in February that year.

In an emotional Instagram post, Burns admitted that it was a "daily battle that I often lose."

But then sports often gives tiny escape routes to the truly committed ones, and for Burns it came in the shape of his link to Italy through his mother's heritage.

It was a godsend for both Burns and Italy, who qualified for their maiden ICC World Cup by making the cut for next year's T20 showpiece India and Sri Lanka on Friday.

"I don't think words will ever describe emotions to this team and to this country. Sacrifice, dedication and commitment to a dream -- we have walked this path into the unknown together to tour the first World Cup," Burns wrote on his Instagram wall shortly after the team's qualification.

Burns' emotions were not in the least bit exaggerated. The opportunity had allowed him to continue his association with top-flight cricket, and given Italy the services of a world-class professional who had considerable experience in international and the highly-competitive Australian domestic cricket.

Italy did not hesitate to appoint Burns as their skipper in their push to qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 via the European sub-regional Qualifiers.

In the group stage, the team was clubbed with France, Isle of Man, Luxembourg and Turkey.

It was a massive dream for a team that played its maiden T20 International in 2019 against Germany.

Clearly, there was a lack of pedigree and resources but they dared to dream.

They made an early charge with a 77-run win over Luxembourg in Rome and followed that up with a five-wicket victory over France and a seven-wicket drubbing of Isle of Man.

The nine-wicket win over Turkey propelled them to the final against Romania which they won by a massive 160-run margin in June 2024.

Burns left an indelible mark in that victory with a 108 off 55 balls.

It powered Italy to the ICC European Qualifiers where they were grouped with Netherlands, Scotland, Jersey and Guernsey.

The began with a facile seven-wicket win over Guernsey and outclassed Scotland by 12 runs.

An abandoned match against Jersey gave them a point which, coupled with a superior net run rate, allowed Italy to tide over the nine-wicket defeat against Netherlands in the last league match on Friday and qualify for the ICC showpiece to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

It was a moment of catharsis for Italy and Burns. The Azzuris have some delicate cricket connections as AC Milan Cricket and Football clubs were founded by an Englishman — Herbert Kilpin — in 1899.

Former Italian and Inter Milan forward Cristian Vieri was a cricket lover during his school days in Australia, and often spoke enthusiastically about the sport.

But now, Italian cricket has an identity of its own.

Burns' mention of walking together in his instagram post was not a mere fancy tribute. This Italian team is indeed a melange of cultures.

Burns is an Australian and so are Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti and Grant Stewart.

Emilio Gay, who was part of the England Lions against India A, and Marcus Campopiano came from Old Blighty.

There cannot be an Associate cricket team without a touch of the subcontinent, and thus Italy have Jaspreet Singh, who is from Punjab, and Crishan Priyantha Kalugamage, who has Sri Lankan roots.

Justin and Anthony Mosca gave the side some Italian flavour.

"I hope this team can be a beacon for everyone to connect through family, through sport and through a shared story," an emotional Burns penned.

But Italy needs to ward off far more accomplished rivals in the World Cup next year to add more chapters to an already incredible story.

"I think it's coming together, the confidence is high in the group and we've got some very experienced players in the team, experience from all over the world as well," the team's assistant coach Kevin O'Brien, a former Ireland player, told ICC.

Irrespective of what happens in the event, this team's legacy is already set as the first-time entrants to the global event.

They are no longer the unknowns. They are surefooted competitors in a big boys dominated field.

Burns can lead the side with pride, after setting aside a crushing personal trauma to find a new purpose in life and career.

He knows it.

"Many of those who walk with us forever be proud. Without them, we never have dared to dream. This is our legacy," he wrote.

Forza Azzurri!

