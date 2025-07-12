Mumbai, July 11: Indian football, already reeling because of poor results and the plunging ranking of the senior men's team, landed in further turmoil on Friday with the organisers of the Indian Super League putting the 2025-26 edition on hold because of delay in renewal of its contract with the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the IMG Reliance subsidiary that organises the Indian Super League (ISL), has put the upcoming 2025-26 season of ISL on hold because of the stalled negotiations over extending its deal with the All-India Football Federation (AIFF). ISL 2024-25: Shami Singamayum Becomes League's Youngest-Ever Scorer As Punjab FC Register 3-1 win Over Hyderabad FC.

In a letter to the participant clubs, a copy of which is with IANS, FSDL has informed that it is forced to put ISL 2025-26 on hold because it is "unable to effectively plan, organise, or commercialise the 2025–26 ISL season" because no agreement has been reached regarding the Master Rights Agreement (MRA), which was to expire on December 8, 2025, with the AIFF.

"Given this situation, we regret to inform you that we are currently not in a position to proceed with the 2025–26 ISL season and are placing it on hold until further clarity emerges on the contractual structure beyond the end of the current MRA term. We assure you that this decision has not been taken lightly."

The FSDL claimed that the MRA with AIFF will end "approximately one-third of the way through a typical ISL season, which runs from September to April" because the national federation has not given a definitive response to the proposal to renew the MRA.

"While discussions between FSDL and AIFF on the potential renewal of the MRA were initiated several months ago, they remain inconclusive at this time. In the absence of a confirmed contractual framework beyond December, we find ourselves unable to effectively plan, organise, or commercialise the 2025–26 ISL season," the FSDL said in its letter. In the letter, FSDL claimed it was writing the letter to the clubs to inform them of the evolving situation.

"This communication is being issued by FSDL on a bona fide basis and in the interest of transparency, to enable all Clubs to plan appropriately for any potential contingencies. Please be assured that FSDL is monitoring developments closely and will continue to keep Clubs informed in a timely and transparent manner," the letter read.

In December 2010, IMG Reliance, the joint venture between IMG Worldwide and Reliance Industries, acquired all the commercial rights to football in India from the AIFF for 15 years. As per the agreement, the AIFF had given IMG Reliance the rights to exploit the sports commercial value to improve, popularise and promote the game of football throughout India, from the grassroots to the professional level.

