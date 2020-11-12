New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev on Thursday got back to playing golf weeks after undergoing an angioplasty.

The World Cup-winning captain was admitted to the hospital on October 23 after he complained of chest pain. He then underwent an angioplasty and was discharged on October 25.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Scores His 102nd International Goal During Portugal vs Andorra, International Friendlies, Juventus Congratulates CR7 (Watch Goal Highlights).

The former Indian cricketer on Thursday shared a video where he can be seen playing golf with his friends.

"You cannot express in words what fun it is to be back on the golf course or a cricket ground. It is beautiful to be back at the golf course, having fun and playing with friends. That's what life is all about," Kapil said in the video.

Also Read | FC Goa Announce Three-Year Partnership With German Giants RB Leipzig Ahead Of ISL 2020-21.

Kapil has played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for the Indian cricket team. In the longest format of the game, the all-rounder amassed 5248 runs and picked 434 wickets.

Under his leadership, India lifted the 1983 World Cup after defeating West Indies in the final. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)