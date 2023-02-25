Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 25 (PTI) Maharashtra overcame Haryana 2-1 in penalty shootout, while Madhya Pradesh blanked Jharkhand 2-0 to set up a summit clash in the 13th Senior Women's National Hockey Championship here on Saturday.

Haryana took the lead after Devika Sen (18') converted her penalty corner.

In response, Player of the Match Bhavana Khade (43') scored the equaliser for Maharashtra, leaving the game tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

H Lalruatfeli and Akansha Singh scored in the shootout to secure Maharashtra's place in the final.

In the other semifinal, Karishma Singh (56') and Diksha Tiwari (58') stepped up in the closing minutes to ensure Madhya Pradesh's passage to the final.

Maharashtra and MP will fight it out in the final on Sunday, which will be preceded by the third-place playoff match between Haryana and Jharkhand.

