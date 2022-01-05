Johannesburg [South Africa], January 5 (ANI): Indian bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur expressed his happiness after he being praised by cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Shardul Thakur picked seven wickets as South Africa was bundled out for 229 in the first innings of the second Test on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote, "Congratulations to @imShard on picking up 7 wickets with his steady bowling and variations. Good support by the others."

On being asked by bowling coach Paras Mhambrey about how he felt after reading the tweet, Shardul said that the praises from Sachin are always a 'morale booster' for him.

"It's my pleasure that the God himself has tweeted about me. Being a Mumbaikar, I have played a few games with him. He has always supported me as a youngster and it's always good to hear from him, it is a morale booster," Shardul told Paras Mhambrey.

Apart from Sachin, former India batter VVS Laxman also congratulated Shardul for his 'lion-hearted display'.

"Lion-hearted display by Shardul Thakur. Best figures by an Indian against South Africa, thoroughly deserved his seven wickets for persistence and intelligence. Has single-handedly brought India back into the second Test. Over to the batters now. #SAvIND," tweeted Laxman.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also wrote, "Fantastic from shardul.Impressive bowling with an older ball!"

At Stumps on Day Two, India's scorecard reads 85/2 with Pujara (35*) and Rahane (11*) on the crease. Just like Day One, 11 wickets fell on the second day as Shardul Thakur dominated the proceedings on Tuesday.

India in the second innings got off to a bad start as stand-in skipper KL Rahul was dismissed in the seventh over. India's problem further increased when Mayank Agarwal offered no shot and was given LBW out in the 12th over.

Pujara (35*) and Rahane (11) then made sure that India doesn't suffer any more hiccups as the visitors ended the day at 85/2 with a lead of 58 runs. (ANI)

