Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 25 (ANI): After making a shocking return to Australia's Test squad against Sri Lanka, star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said that he takes a lot of pride in the experience he brings to the team.

The all-rounder last played a Test match against Bangladesh in 2017 at Chattogram, the same year where he got his only Test century against India in Ranchi.

Also Read | IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2022, Malahide Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs Ireland Match At The Village Cricket Stadium.

"I think I bring a lot of experience in these sorts of conditions and being able to tackle good spin bowling in tough conditions. It's something I pride myself on, having quick feet and being able to find a way through adversity in tough conditions. Looking back to 2017, being able to get a Test hundred in India is something I'm extremely proud and to be one of only a couple of people in the last decade to do that is something I'm hoping holds me in good stead for this as well," ESPNcricinfo quoted Maxwell as saying.

With Travis Head in doubt and Ashton Agar all but ruled out of the Test series opener in Galle on Wednesday, Maxwell is in the mix to wear his Baggy Green for the first time in five years as per cricket.com.au.

Also Read | Raphinha Transfer News: Arsenal To Submit Improved Offer For Leeds United Winger.

"My last Test was a win in Bangladesh and [the cap] is full of all sorts of different things. It's stayed in the little bag that we get. I took it out last year and had a look at it and it was deteriorating, thought that's not a good sign. My wife took it out yesterday and said 'I don't think I can bring this', it looked terrible, so think when I get home I'll see if I can get it fixed up but it's not looking great at the moment."

"I think I bring a lot of experience in these sorts of conditions and being able to tackle good spin bowling in tough conditions. It's something I pride myself on, having quick feet and being able to find a way through adversity in tough conditions," Maxwell added.

Maxwell's recall is a show of faith in his capability against spin bowling given he has not played a first-class game in two years and eight months amid his significant limited-overs commitments. All four of the 33-year-old's Tests have come on the subcontinent.

"My game plan probably isn't going to change a whole lot, probably just going to be a little more time consuming, being able to spend more time at the wicket, without any run-rate pressure on and I'm certainly looking forward to that opportunity to bat long periods of time," Maxwell said.

Australia will play Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series with the first Test scheduled to begin on June 29 at the Galle International Stadium. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)