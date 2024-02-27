Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Warriors defeated Mumbai Champions by 58 runs in the seventh match of the ongoing Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Chhattisgarh Warriors posted 231/8 in the allotted 20 overs on the back of some fine performances by Jatin Saxena, Saurabh Tiwary and Asghar Afghan. Mumbai Champions were restricted at 173/9, thereby losing the game by 58 runs. Jatin Saxena was named as the Player of the Match for 19 ball 57.

Shadab Jakati, Milinda Siriwardan and Kalim Khan took two wickets each as Chhattisgarh Warriors registered a comfortable win. Organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and managed by 100 Sports, the IVPl is witnessing some thrilling encounters in the first season.

100 Sports founder, Ravindra Bhati said, "We are delighted to witness some thrilling encounters in the IVPL and it has brought fans and players together in celebrating the sport they love. In IVPL each match is more than just a contest; it's a platform for players to express their passion and dedication for the game."

Coming back to the game, put into bat first, Chhattisgarh Warriors started off well scoring more than 70 runs inside the powerplay. However, the side also lost two wickets. At the end of 7 overs, Chhattisgarh Warriors were 89/3.

Saurabh Tiwary then carries Chhattisgarh Warriors innings with Asghar Afghan and stitched a 70-run stand for the fourth wicket in 6.4 overs. The side then lost three wickets in quick succession and were reeling at 169/6.

Asghar Afghan then smashed 59 runs in 31 balls and Amit Mishra hammered 30 in 9 balls as Chhattisgarh Warriors reached 231/8 in the allotted 20 overs on Monday.

Chasing 232, Mumbai Champions lost three wickets inside powerplay. Ajay Singh's wicket in the seventh over reduced Mumbai Champions to 58/4. In the next four overs, batter Peter Trego tried to calm the nerves but soon got dismissed after scoring 30 runs.

Vijay Singh and Vishvajitsinh D Solanki revived the innings with their 81-run partnership. Vishvajitsinh got dismissed in the 16th over and his wicket triggered a collapse as Mumbai Champions got reduced to 163/9 from 135/5. (ANI)

