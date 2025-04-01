Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 1 (ANI): Kickstart FC held hosts Odisha FC to a 2-2 draw in their IWL 2024-25 encounter at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday. The result meant that Odisha's winless streak was extended to six games, even if they did break their four-game losing run with a point.

The defending champions were on the verge of slipping into the relegation zone when Philomena Abakah and Joanitah Ainembazi scored in quick succession for Kickstart, cancelling out Lynda Kom Serto's first-half opener. However, Jennifer Yeboah's 79th-minute equaliser rescued a point for Odisha, who are in sixth place with 12 points from 11 games. The visitors remained in the relegation zone with 11 points.

Odisha's lack of confidence -- driven by the run of losses -- was betrayed by their nervousness in the early part of the game. Kickstart held a stranglehold on proceedings and even had the best chances, Ranjana Chanu twice guilty of shooting wide from good positions inside the box.

As they slowly grew into the game, Odisha's midfield started exerting more control in possession, and their wing players, in particular, started putting balls into the box with more frequency. Right on the cusp of half-time this gave them a deserved lead when Jennifer Yeboah's cross from the left wing was expertly headed in by Lynda Kom. The forward's looping header flew above Linthoingambi Devi and into the far corner of the net.

Kickstart equalised early in the second half, via Philomena Abakah, who capitalised on a defensive error in the 52nd minute. Four minutes later they had the lead when Joanitah Ainembazi slotted home with a brilliant diving header from Sanju Pradhan's perfect cross into the six-yard box. The momentum was with Kickstart and they continued to terrorise a shaken Odisha defence. Ainembazi and Abakah's brilliant wing play in particular kept the Odisha defence on their toes. The duo also had multiple attempts on goal. Goalkeeper Anshika was brilliant in ensuring that Odisha didn't drop a bigger deficit.

Odisha have had a knack for pulling out of tough spots, and in the 79th minute, they did so again when Lynda Kom's through ball ended up at the feet of Yeboah. The Ghanaian had outrun Dalima Chhibber to latch on to the pass and slotted neatly into the far corner to draw her side level.

In the final ten minutes, Kickstart were the ones with the better opportunities to score the winner, but Odisha's defence stood strong, often coming in with late tackles to prevent attempts at goal. The teams split the points. (ANI)

