Dubai, Jul 30 (PTI) India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday stretched his lead to consolidate as the world No 1 all-rounder in Test cricket, while Abhishek Sharma rose to the top spot in the T20 format for the first time.

In the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings, Jadeja stretched his lead by 117 rating points from the second-placed Mehidy Hasan Miraz of Bangladesh, getting to a total of 422 points.

Also Read | TRAU FC vs Neroca FC, Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Indian Football Club Competition Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates?.

On the other hand, Travis Head's year-long reign at the top ended after he missed the five-match series in the Caribbean which Australia won 5-0, following which India opener Sharma moved up to the No 1 spot in T20s.

The left-handed Sharma now has 829 rating points while Head is now second with 814 points.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Preview: Upbeat India Aim To Deliver Succour Punch in Series Finale Against England.

"Jadeja has inflated his lead at the top of the rankings for all-rounders after grabbing four wickets and scoring a fighting 107 not out," the ICC said in statement on its website.

"He has added 13 rating points and is now on an aggregate of 422, 117 rating points clear of Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan. He has also moved up five places to 29th among batters and up one place to 14th among bowlers," it added.

Washington Sundar also moved up eight places to get to 65th after his maiden Test century and a 203-run defiant stand with Jadeja for the fifth wicket, which ensured a remarkable draw in the fourth Test at Manchester.

"Sundar has also moved up eight positions to joint-13th among all-rounders, having also taken two wickets in the match," the ICC said.

While Joe Root also extended his lead by 37 points as the top ranked batter in Tests from the second placed Kane Williamson, England captain Ben Stokes moved up three places to get to the third spot among all-rounders which is also his highest ranking since December 2022.

Root struck a fine 150 in England's only innings at Manchester while Stokes recorded a five-for and also made a valuable 141.

England bowlers Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes also made gains in the latest rankings.

"The Test bowling rankings see fast bowler Jofra Archer continue his impressive return after four years, his haul of three for 73 lifting him 38 places to 63rd position," the ICC said.

"Chris Woakes is up one place to 23rd after finishing with three wickets in the match, which included a double-strike early in the Indian second innings," it added.

England's Ben Duckett moved up five places to get to 10th, Zak Crawley reached 43rd and Ollie Pope got to the 24th, the ICC informed.

The conclusion of the T20I series between Australia and the West Indies saw wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis breaking into top 10.

"Josh Inglis's 172 runs in the five-match series, including two half-centuries, has helped him up six places to ninth position, while Tim David (up 12 places to 18th) and Cameron Green (up 64 places to 24th) have attained career-bests," the ICC said.

"For the West Indies, Brandon King is up nine places to joint-21st," it added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)