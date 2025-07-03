Birmingham [UK], July 3 (ANI): Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal spoke on the Birmingham pitch following yet another brilliant batting outing for the team against England in second Test, highlighted by fifty from Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill's century, saying that the seam movement and bounce at Birmingham is much lesser than what it was at Leeds.

Gill's historic back-to-back ton in his second match as skipper and Jaiswal's attacking 87 were the highlights as India ended the first day scoring in excess of 300 and losing just five wickets.

Speaking in the post day's play presser, Jaiswal said, "I feel it is a little different of course there in Leeds and here. If you look at it that way, the seam-movement was more there and it is a little less here and the bounce was more there, and it is a little less here. So there is a lot of difference in the environment as well, if you see. So I think we just need to adapt."

Reflecting on the day's play, Jaiswal said that the team ended with a very good score.

"So I think we will be trying to keep playing as long as we can, and I think both the batsmen are doing quite a good job, so I hope everything goes well," he concluded, talking about plans for day two.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to field first. After losing KL Rahul (2), an 80-run partnership between Jaiswal (87 in 107 balls, with 13 fours) and Karun Nair (31 in 50 balls, with five fours) put India in a good spot at the end of session one. After Jaiswal and Gill stitched a 66-run stand, India lost Rishabh Pant (25 in 42 balls, with a four and a six) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (1) early. However, Gill (114* in 216 balls, with 12 fours) and Ravindra Jadeja (41* in 67 balls, with five fours) put on an unbeaten 99-run stand to take India to 310/5 at the day's end.

Chris Woakes (2/59) was England's top bowler, with skipper Ben Stokes, Shoaib Bashir and Brydon Carse getting one each. (ANI)

