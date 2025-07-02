Shubman Gill continued his fine form in Test cricket, hitting his seventh Test century during the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday, July 2. The new India National Cricket Team Test captain walked in to bat at number four after Karun Nair's dismissal and showed a lot of maturity in this batting performance. The right-hander got to his century off 199 deliveries and his knock was laced with 11 fours. This was also his second consecutive Test century since becoming Test captain. With this, he joined the likes of greats like Virat Kohli, Vijay Hazare and Sunil Gavaskar in scoring centuries in his first two Tests as India captain. 'Ball Bohot Soft Hogaya Hai, Ja Nahi Raha Bilkul' Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill's Conversation Caught on Stump Mic During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill Scores Seventh Test Century

