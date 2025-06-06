Sports News | Jaiswal-Easwaran Fail; Rahul-Nair Partnership Take India A to 75/2 Against England Lions

Northampton [UK], June 6 (ANI): Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran fail to make their mark on the first day of the second unofficial Test, as India A reached 75/2 in 21 overs against England Lions at the end of the first session on Friday.

KL Rahul (26*) and Karun Nair (16*) were unbeaten on the crease.

England Lions skipper James Rew won the test and opted to field at the County Ground.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opened the innings for the visitors. Both batters started their innings slowly and played the bowlers very carefully. Jaiswal and Rahul put on a partnership of 28 runs before the former was sent back to the pavilion on the bowling of right-arm seamer Chris Wakes.

Following Jaiswal's departure, India A skipper and right-hand batter Abhimanyu Easwaran came out to bat.

At the score of 40 in the 11th over, Easwaran was dismissed by Chris Woakes. The right-hand batter returned to the dressing room after scoring just 11 runs, which came with the help of two fours.

After the 29-year-old player's wicket, the last match's double-centurion (203), Karun Nair came to bat.

At the end of the first session, Nair and Rahul built an unbeaten partnership of 35 runs at Lunch.

For the hosts, Chris Woakes snapped both wickets in his spell of six overs, three of which were maidens, and gave away just eight runs.

Brief Score: India A 75/2 in 21 overs (KL Rahul 26*, Karun Nair 16*; Chris Woakes 2/8) vs England Lions. (ANI)

