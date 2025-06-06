Sports News | Jaiswal-Easwaran Fail; Rahul-Nair Partnership Take India A to 75/2 Against England Lions

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. KL Rahul and Karun Nair take the side to 75/2 at the end of the first session against England Lions on Friday.

Agency News ANI| Jun 06, 2025 07:28 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Jaiswal-Easwaran Fail; Rahul-Nair Partnership Take India A to 75/2 Against England Lions
KL Rahul. (Photo- BCCI)

Northampton [UK], June 6 (ANI): Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran fail to make their mark on the first day of the second unofficial Test, as India A reached 75/2 in 21 overs against England Lions at the end of the first session on Friday.

KL Rahul (26*) and Karun Nair (16*) were unbeaten on the crease.

Also Read | IND A vs ENG Lions: KL Rahul, Karun Nair Help Visitors Reach 75/2 at Lunch on Day 1 of Second Unofficial Test.

England Lions skipper James Rew won the test and opted to field at the County Ground.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opened the innings for the visitors. Both batters started their innings slowly and played the bowlers very carefully. Jaiswal and Rahul put on a partnership of 28 runs before the former was sent back to the pavilion on the bowling of right-arm seamer Chris Wakes.

Also Read | TNPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Tamil Nadu Premier League Franchises for Season 9.

Following Jaiswal's departure, India A skipper and right-hand batter Abhimanyu Easwaran came out to bat.

At the score of 40 in the 11th over, Easwaran was dismissed by Chris Woakes. The right-hand batter returned to the dressing room after scoring just 11 runs, which came with the help of two fours.

After the 29-year-old player's wicket, the last match's double-centurion (203), Karun Nair came to bat.

At the end of the first session, Nair and Rahul built an unbeaten partnership of 35 runs at Lunch.

For the hosts, Chris Woakes snapped both wickets in his spell of six overs, three of which were maidens, and gave away just eight runs.

Brief Score: India A 75/2 in 21 overs (KL Rahul 26*, Karun Nair 16*; Chris Woakes 2/8) vs England Lions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

.html" title="Summer Solstice 2025 Wishes: Share Happy First Day of Summer Quotes, Messages and Greetings To Celebrate June Solstice, the Longest Day of the Year">Summer Solstice 2025 Wishes: Share Happy First Day of Summer Quotes, Messages and Greetings To Celebrate June Solstice, the Longest Day of the Year
  • Videos
    Lucknow Rape Case: Accused Who Kidnapped & Raped 2.5-Year-Old Girl Near Metro Station Killed in Police Encounter Lucknow Rape Case: Accused Who Kidnapped & Raped 2.5-Year-Old Girl Near Metro Station Killed in Police Encounter
    • Close
    Search

    Sports News | Jaiswal-Easwaran Fail; Rahul-Nair Partnership Take India A to 75/2 Against England Lions

    Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. KL Rahul and Karun Nair take the side to 75/2 at the end of the first session against England Lions on Friday.

    Agency News ANI| Jun 06, 2025 07:28 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Sports News | Jaiswal-Easwaran Fail; Rahul-Nair Partnership Take India A to 75/2 Against England Lions
    KL Rahul. (Photo- BCCI)

    Northampton [UK], June 6 (ANI): Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran fail to make their mark on the first day of the second unofficial Test, as India A reached 75/2 in 21 overs against England Lions at the end of the first session on Friday.

    KL Rahul (26*) and Karun Nair (16*) were unbeaten on the crease.

    Also Read | IND A vs ENG Lions: KL Rahul, Karun Nair Help Visitors Reach 75/2 at Lunch on Day 1 of Second Unofficial Test.

    England Lions skipper James Rew won the test and opted to field at the County Ground.

    Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opened the innings for the visitors. Both batters started their innings slowly and played the bowlers very carefully. Jaiswal and Rahul put on a partnership of 28 runs before the former was sent back to the pavilion on the bowling of right-arm seamer Chris Wakes.

    Also Read | TNPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Tamil Nadu Premier League Franchises for Season 9.

    Following Jaiswal's departure, India A skipper and right-hand batter Abhimanyu Easwaran came out to bat.

    At the score of 40 in the 11th over, Easwaran was dismissed by Chris Woakes. The right-hand batter returned to the dressing room after scoring just 11 runs, which came with the help of two fours.

    After the 29-year-old player's wicket, the last match's double-centurion (203), Karun Nair came to bat.

    At the end of the first session, Nair and Rahul built an unbeaten partnership of 35 runs at Lunch.

    For the hosts, Chris Woakes snapped both wickets in his spell of six overs, three of which were maidens, and gave away just eight runs.

    Brief Score: India A 75/2 in 21 overs (KL Rahul 26*, Karun Nair 16*; Chris Woakes 2/8) vs England Lions. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    carlos alcaraz
    5000+K+ searches
    french open
    5000+K+ searches
    bihar police
    500+K+ searches
    chhal kapat the deception
    500+K+ searches
    fugitive
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Entertainment

    Sports

    Lifestyle

    Headlines

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel