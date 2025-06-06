Northampton, Jun 6: India A reached 75 for two at lunch after a rain-marred first session on the opening day of the second unofficial Test against England Lions here on Friday. KL Rahul and Karun Nair were batting on 26 and 16 respectively, when the lunch break was taken. IND A vs England Lions: James Rew Wins Toss and Opts to Bowl First; KL Rahul, Tushar Deshpande Included; Sarfaraz Khan Misses Out.

Chris Woakes, who will lead the England pace attack in the first Test against India at Leeds from June 20, picked up the two wickets to fall in the first session. Returning to action after a long injury layoff, Woakes first had Yashasvi Jaiswal trapped in front of the wicket with a delivery that came into the left-hander sharply. Abhimanyu Easwaran was dropped in the second slip off the first delivery he faced.

Woakes, however, cut short Easwaran's stay in the middle by getting him plumb infront with a delivery that straightened after pitching. The conditions at County Ground were overcast and aided the England Lions seamers.

Nair could only face three deliveries before play was stopped due to bad weather. When play resumed after the rain break, Rahul and Nair played watchfully while keeping the scoreboard moving.

Earlier, England Lions captain James Rew had won the toss and opted to field.

The visiting Indians are preparing to take on England in a five-match Test series beginning from June 20. India A vs England Lions 2nd Unofficial Test Match 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND A vs ENG A Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Brief Scores:

India A: 75/2 in 21 overs (KL Rahul 26 batting, Karun Nair 16 batting, Chris Woakes 2/8) vs England Lions.

