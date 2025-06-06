The Tamil Nadu Premier League is back to action with its grand ninth season. Eight well-versed teams are going head-to-head in the TNPL 2025 this time, across four venues, in a total of 32 matches to understand the winner of the competition. Having begun on June 5, the TNPL 2025 will span till its grand finale, scheduled to be played on July 6. Like every year, the winner of TNPL 2025 will also feature superstars, who have rocked in the biggest of leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and international cricket. On Which TV Channel TNPL 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Tamil Nadu Premier League Season 9 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 will be played in a total of four venues: SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore, SCF Cricket Ground in Salem, Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli, and NPR College Ground in Dindigul. The eight teams set to participate in TNPL 2025 are: Dindigul Dragons, Lyca Kovai Kings, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Chepauk Super Gillies, Nellai Royal Kings, Trichy Grand Cholas, Siechem Madurai Panthers and Salem Spartans.

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 Squads

Salem Spartans: Abishiek Selvakumar, Boopathi Kumar, Hari Nishaanth, Vivek R, Sudhan Kandepan, J Gowri Sankar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Pavithran R, S Harish Kumar, Sunny Sandhu, Eshwar M, R Kavin, Karthick Manikandan, Mohammed M, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah, Rahul D, S Ajith Ram, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Himalaya.

Siechem Madurai Panthers: NS Chaturved, Shyam Sundar S, Sanjeev Kumar, Ram Arvindh, Balchander Anirudh, P Saravanan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, C Sarath Kumar, P Vignesh, S Rajalingam, Ajay Chetan J, Ganesh S, Shankar Ganesh, Murugan Ashwin, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Gurjapneet Singh, Karthik Meiyappan, Deepesh D, Surya Anand S, Ayush M.

Trichy Grand Cholas: U Mukilesh, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jafar Jamal, Suresh Kumar, Arya Yohan Menon, K Easwaran, SP Vinod, Sujay Sivasankaran, Sanjay Yadav, Washington Sundar, R Rajkumar, T Saran, Waseem Ahmed, Antony Dhas, M Ganesh Moorthi, V Athisayaraj Davidson, J Rejin, P Saravana Kumar, N Selva Kumaran.

Nellai Royal Kings: PS Nirmal Kumar, S Vijaya Kumar, Sachin Rathi, Rocky Bhasker, Sonu Yadav, Ajay Krishnan, Emmanuel Cherian, J Rohan, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Ajitesh Guruswamy, D Santhosh Kumar, Arun Karthik, Rithik Easwaran, NS Harish, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Selvaganapathi S, S Risheek Kumar, Karan Sampat, Arun Bala, Athish S R.

Lyca Kovai Kings: Andre Siddarth, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Jitendra Kumar, K Vishal Vaidhya, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, P Vidyuth, Pradheep Vishal, Ramalingam Rohit, Madhava Prasad, Suresh Lokeshwar, Ambrish R S, B Aaditya, Govinth G, Guru Raghavendran, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, M Siddharth, N Kabilan, P Bhuvaneswaran, Ramesh Divakar.

Dindigul Dragons: Maan Bafna, R K Jayant, Shivam Singh, Vimal Khumar, Dinesh H, Hunny Saini, M Karthik Saran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Baba Indrajith, Atul Vitkar, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, M Viju Arul, Rajwinder Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Chepauk Super Gillies: Vijay Shankar, Aashiq Rehman, Arjun Murthy, Abhishek Tanwar, Baba Aparajith, N Sunil Krishna, Dinesh Raj S, Kirubakar Ravinder, Prem Kumar, Rajalingam G, RS Mokit Hariharan, Swapnil Singh, Jagadeesan Narayan, R Rajan, Akram Khan, Aushik Srinivas R, M Silambarasan, Rohith Suthar, TD Lokesh Raj. Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 Full Schedule: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of TNPL 2025 Cricket League.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: K Rajkumar, Kanibalan K, Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, C V Achyuth, Daryl Ferrario, Prabanjan S, V Anovankar, Amith Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Tushar Raheja, Balu Surya, Esakkimuthu A, Mathivannan M, Mohamed Ali, Mohan Prasath, Pranav Raghavendra, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Sai Kishore, T Natarajan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2025 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).