Birmingham, Jul 2 (PTI) Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on a second hundred of the series by only 13 runs as India blended caution with occasional aggression to reach 182 for 3 at tea against England on the opening day of the second Test here on Wednesday.

Jaiswal chased a short and wide delivery from opposition skipper Ben Stokes into the gloves of keeper Jamie Smith just when he looked like cruising to his sixth Test hundred. His 87 off 107 balls was studded with 13 boundaries.

Having added 80 for the second wicket with Karun Nair (31 off 50 balls), Jaiswal shared another 66 for the third wicket with India skipper Shubman Gill (42 batting, 109 balls).

At the break, Gill had his deputy Rishabh Pant (14 batting, 28 balls) for company.

For England, Chris Woakes (1/35), Brydon Carse (1/26) and Stokes (1/33) got a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores:

India: 182 for 3 in 53 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 87, Shubman Gill 42 batting, Rishabh Pant 14 batting; Ben Stokes 1/33, Chris Woakes 1/35, Brydon Carse 1/26) vs England.

