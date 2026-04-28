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Agency News Agency News Sports News | Jannik Sinner Defeats Cameron Norrie 6-2, 7-5 for Madrid Open Quarter-finals Spot Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner advanced to the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2026 Madrid Open on Tuesday at the Manolo Santana Stadium in Madrid, with a comfortable straight-sets victory over Great Britain's Cameron Norrie, winning 6-2, 7-5, according to the ATP website.

Madrid [Spain], April 28 (ANI): World No. 1 Jannik Sinner advanced to the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2026 Madrid Open on Tuesday at the Manolo Santana Stadium in Madrid, with a comfortable straight-sets victory over Great Britain's Cameron Norrie, winning 6-2, 7-5, according to the ATP website.

The Italian was in complete control right from the start and needed 87 minutes to complete a 6-2, 7-5 straight sets victory in the pair's first-ever ATP head-to-head meeting. The 24-year-old Italian tennis star extended his impressive run, securing his 20th straight tour-level win and stretching his Masters 1000 winning streak to 25 matches.

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Sinner will now turn his attention to a quarter-final matchup in Madrid against either hometown talent Rafael Jodar or Vit Kopriva. Fresh off titles in Paris last November and victories in Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte-Carlo this season, he is aiming to become the first player ever to capture five straight Masters 1000 titles.

Sinner said that although it was the pair's first match against each other, he and Norrie were already familiar with each other from practicing together at past tournaments. He said that this familiarity helped them anticipate each other's game, and he felt his serve was particularly strong in key moments.

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"We know each other quite well. We practised a lot together in the past tournaments also, so we both kind of knew what to expect. I felt like I was serving quite well today in the important moments," Sinner said as quoted by the ATP website.

Sinner said the surface at the Manolo Santana Stadium is quite different from others, making it difficult to gauge his level at times. He explained that his on-court feelings don't always match how his performance looks from the outside. Despite that, he expressed satisfaction at reaching the quarter-finals again.

"This surface, it's very different to all the other surfaces, so it's quite tough to get the right feedback. So sometimes you feel like you are not playing your best, but from the outside it seems that you are, and sometimes it is also the opposite. But I'm very happy to be here in the quarters again," he said.

The 2026 Madrid Open quarters will take place tomorrow. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)