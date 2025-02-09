Rabat (Morocco), Feb 9 (PTI) India's Jeev Milkha Singh made an ace in his round of 75 as he finished tied 28th in the season-opener on the PGA TOUR Champions here on Sunday.

Jeev, who had rounds of 74-72 on the first two days ended with a total of 2-over as Miguel Angel Jimenez (69) edged Steven Alker for a two-stroke victory.

Jeev used a 7-Iron on. the 164-yard Par-3 14th hole for the season's first ace on the Tour and this was the first PGA TOUR Champions hole-in-one at the Trophy Hassan II and the first on the PGA TOUR Champions this season.

Standing on the tee at the par-4 17th hole, Jimenez and Alker were tied at 9-under par when Jiménez drove the green and converted for eagle. Alker made par, which proved to be the deciding margin.

The win marks the first for the 61-year-old Spaniard since the 2022 (Boeing Classic) and it takes his total to 14 career wins on PGA TOUR champions. Jiménez's 14 wins are tied for the fourth-most among active PGA TOUR Champions players. Jiménez shot 70-69-69 for 11-under 208.

Finishing the tournament at 11-under, Jiménez set a new tournament record for PGA TOUR Champions at the Trophy Hassan II.

New Zealand's Steven Alker – who held at least a share of the lead after each of the first two rounds – recorded a two-under 71 on the day to finish two shots behind Jiménez.

