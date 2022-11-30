Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) India's Jehan Daruvala has been roped in as a reserve driver by Mahindra Racing Formula E Team for the ninth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The 24-year-old racer is the first and only Indian F2 race winner, and recently completed three F1 tests with McLaren.

In his role at Mahindra Racing, Jehan will spend time at the team's Banbury HQ, working on the simulator alongside engineers, providing car development and race support for drivers Lucas Di Grassi and Oliver Rowland.

There are plans for him to attend some races, including the team's inaugural home ePrix in Hyderabad, scheduled for February next year.

"To be a part of an Indian motorsport team is a dream come true. Formula E is very competitive, and I am really excited about this new chapter of my career," Daruvala said in a release.

A four-time Formula 2 race winner and a multiple-time podium sitter, Daruvala has enjoyed an impressive single-seater career.

He made a swift rise up the junior formula ladder to step up to the FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2019, where he achieved two wins and finished third in the championship in his rookie year.

He was then promoted to FIA Formula 2, where he has been making an impact on track for the past three seasons.

In 2021, he came third in the F3 Asian Championship, racing for Indian outfit Mumbai Falcons. He achieved three race wins and a further five podiums, as well as three pole positions and fastest laps.

