Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): The Senior women domestic hockey players are eager to show their skills in the upcoming 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021 which is going to be held from October 21 to 30 in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

The 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021 will provide a platform for the domestic players to showcase their talent and impress Hockey India's selectors.

The participating teams include Hockey Haryana, Hockey Uttarakhand, Le Puducherry Hockey in Pool A, while Pool B features Hockey Maharashtra, Goans Hockey, Hockey Bihar. Pool C features Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Gujarat, Hockey Bengal and Pool D features Odisha, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Himachal.

Pool E will include Hockey Punjab, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Hockey Arunachal and Pool F will feature Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Rajasthan, Delhi Hockey, Hockey Andaman and Nicobar.

Pool G will include Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Telangana Hockey, Tripura Hockey and Pool H will see Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Kerala Hockey, Assam Hockey, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir vie for the trophy in the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021.

After six days of pool matches, the quarter-finals will be played on October 27, the semi-finals will be held on October 29 whereas the Medal matches are scheduled for October 30.

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has left no stone unturned in its preparations to host a successful tournament and also provide a safe environment for the athletes to compete.

Dr RP Singh, Organising Secretary, said: "We are absolutely ecstatic to host the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021 here in Jhansi.

"There has been a tremendous increase in interest in hockey after the fantastic performances by the Indian men's and women's Hockey Teams in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and we are excited to host the upcoming talented hockey players in the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021."

Apart from several SOPs laid out by Hockey India, each and every athlete, coach, technical officials participating in the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021 would need to submit a negative COVID RT-PCR test report on arrival at Jhansi with the test taken within 48 hours prior to departure to Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

Further to this, all athletes and officials need to have the Aarogya Setu app on their devices. They must also follow physical distancing measures at all locations, except athletes on the field.

A Covid-19 task force will also be constituted by the organising committee to ensure the implementation of the protocols issued by the MHA and the respective state government. (ANI)

