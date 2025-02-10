Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) India's Prarthana Thombare and her Dutch partner Arianne Hartono went down to the Russian duo of Amina Anshba and Elena Pridankina in the doubles final, while Jil Teichmann triumphed over Mananchaya Sawangkaew to claim the singles title at the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series here.

While Teichmann from Switzerland got the better of her Thai opponent Sawangkaew 6-3, 6-4, the pair of Anshba and Pridankina defeated Thombare and Hartono 7-6 (4), 2-6, 10-7.

Also Read | India Captain Rohit Sharma Backs Strong Mindset After Century in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 Against England, Says ‘I Understand What Is Required of Me; I've Played for a Long Time Now'.

Thombare and Hartono displayed aggressive intent, racing to a 4-2 lead in the first set. However, the Russian duo, led by a determined Pridankina, mounted a fierce comeback and forced the set into a tiebreak.

Despite their valiant efforts, Thombare and Hartono narrowly lost the tiebreak, conceding the first set 6-7.

Also Read | 'Donate Organs, Save Lives' Initiative To Be Launched by ICC Chairman Jay Shah During IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 Between India and England.

Undeterred, Thombare and Hartono regrouped in the second set and levelled the match by taking the second set convincingly at 6-2.

In the final set, Thombare and Hartono initially held a 5-3 advantage and seemed poised for victory.

However, the Russian duo dug deep, clawing their way back into the match and clinched the deciding tiebreaker 10-7.

The former world No 21 Teichmann was in complete control of the match and walked away with the winning prize and trophy. She also got into the top 100 WTA rankings.

Teichmann and Sawangkaew went toe-to-toe in the opening three games of the first set. The Swiss player was leading the set 2-1 after which she used the momentum to her advantage and claimed the next four games on the trot.

Despite her efforts and swift movement across the court, Sawangkaew couldn't match the speed of her opponent's variation in shots. She tried to make a comeback, winning two games in the end but Teichmann claimed the first set 6-3.

After six games, the scores in the second set stood at 3-3 with both players matching their strides. Teichmann was dragging the rallies longer to tire Sawangkaew out and forced her into making errors.

Teichmann then won two crucial games in a row but Sawangkaew took one back right down the wire to make it 5-4.

In the final set, Teichmann showed an incredible level of class to win four points in a row and then eventually claimed the set 6-4 to to win the big match in straight sets.

The winner of the singles title won 125 ranking points and a reward of USD 15,500 while the doubles champions won 125 ranking points and a reward of USD 5,700.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)