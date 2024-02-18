Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 17 (ANI): Star England batter Joe Root continued his subpar run in Asia with yet another disappointing instance of shot selection during the third Test against India at Rajkot.

In England's first innings, Root was batting at 18 when he played a reverse sweep that landed straight into the hands of Yashasvi Jaiswal at slips.

This tour continues to be a disappointing affair for England's premier batter, who has managed just 29, 2, 5, 16 and 18 in five innings so far.

Since his double century, a knock of 218 in the first Chennai Test during the last tour to India back in February 2021, Root has had an abysmal record in Asian conditions. In 17 Test innings played in Asia since then, Root has scored just 345 runs at an average of 20.29, with just one half-century. His best score has been 73.

Root though has a fine overall record in Asia, scoring 3,843 runs in Asia across 70 international matches at an average of 46.30, with six centuries and 23 fifties in 92 innings. His best score is 228. In 26 Tests in Asia since his debut in 2012, Root has made 2,187 runs in 26 matches and 50 innings at an average of 45.56. with five centuries and 10 fifties. His best score is 228.

Root has been dismissed by Bumrah three times out of five in this series. Overall in 21 innings, Root has scored 254 runs against Bumrah at an average of 28.22. Bumrah has dismissed Root nine times.

A key question arising from Root's poor recent shot selection is if the aggressive and unorthodox cricketing shots have led to Root's decline in Tests?

The numbers do not suggest so. In 21 Tests played under skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum's leadership, Root has made 1,597 runs at an average of 51.51, with five centuries and seven fifties in 36 innings. His best score is 176.

Coming to the match, England were bundled out for 319 in their first innings in reply to India's 445. Opener Ben Duckett (153 in 151 balls, with 23 fours and two sixes) led the way for England, but besides skipper Ben Stokes (41 in 89 balls, with six fours) and Ollie Pope (39 in 55 balls, with five fours and a six), none of the batters could stick around and play a long inning.

Mohammad Siraj (4/84), Ravindra Jadeja (2/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/77) contributed to the bowling attack while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin took a wicket each.

India started with a 126-run lead. Yashasvi Jaiswal came up with another stellar knock in the second innings and scored a century while Shubman Gill scored another half-century, ending India's day at 196/2 and a 322-run lead. (ANI)

