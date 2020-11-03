Paris [France], November 3 (ANI): British tennis player Joe Salisbury has been forced to pull out from the Paris Masters doubles competition after he came in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, the ATP announced on Monday.

The 28-year-old, who was in partnership with United States player Rajeev Ram, has not tested positive for coronavirus. Salisbury has been isolated and is asymptomatic.

"Following sustained close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, and in accordance with directives of local health authorities, Joe Salisbury has been withdrawn from the doubles main draw of the Rolex Paris Masters," the ATP said in a statement.

"The credentialed individual, confirmed as COVID-19 positive on 1 November 2020, was moved into isolation. Mr. Salisbury, who has not tested positive for COVID-19, was also moved into isolation and remains asymptomatic. The Tournament Physician and ATP Medical Team continue to monitor their conditions," it added.

The team Ram/Salisbury has been replaced in the draw. (ANI)

