A happy Virat Kohli reacted in delight as his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side advanced to the IPL playoffs for the first time in four seasons. RCB lost to Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their final group stage match of IPL 2020 but their close defeat kept their run-rate superior than the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and made them the third team after Mumbai Indians and Delhi to reach the playoffs. KKR must now depend on the defending champions Mumbai to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to finish in the top four. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Virat Kohli’s Team Qualifies for IPL 2020 Playoffs Despite Six-Wicket Loss Against Delhi Capitals.

Kohli took to social media to celebrate the team’s success of reaching the IPL playoffs for the first time in four seasons. In two of the last three seasons, Bangalore ended with the wooden spoon. But this time they were among the favourites to reach the IPL playoffs and despite four successive defeats towards the end of the league stages of IPL 2020, they managed to reach the playoffs. Suryakumar Yadav’s Old Tweets Praising Virat Kohli Go Viral After ‘Death Stare Contest’ in RCB vs MI IPL 2020 Clash!

The RCB skipper posted a picture of himself celebrating with his teammates after the game and wrote: “Group stage done Eyes on the playoffs now.”Kohli’s side finished third in the points table with 14 points from as many games and could drop down to fourth if SRH beat Mumbai Indians in the final group league match on Tuesday. Meanwhile, take a look at Kohli’s tweet.

Virat Kohli Tweets After RCB Reach IPL Playoffs

Kohli-led RCB will next play either SRH or KKR in the eliminator in IPL 2020 knockouts. A win will then pit them against the loser between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals before they can advance to the final. They ended the group stage of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 with four consecutive losses but will hope to find back form heading into the eliminator.

