Madrid, Apr 4 (AP) Two-time defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard was taken to a hospital in an ambulance after a bad crash at the Basque Country Vuelta on Thursday.

Team Visma said Vingegaard was “conscious and will be examined in the hospital.”

The Danish rider wasn't able to move much while being treated by doctors by the side of the road following the crash that happened with less than 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) to go in the fourth stage. He was put in an ambulance with an oxygen mask and a neck brace.

Australian rider Jay Vine also was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. Remco Evenepoel was able to walk away from the crash but also went to the hospital.

Other riders involved in the crash at the front of the peloton included Quinten Hermans, Natnael Tesfatsion and Primoz Roglic, who is a Giro d'Italia and Spanish Vuelta champion.

The accident happened as riders were making a right-hand turn and some of them slid and sent others off the road. There were some large rocks by the road, though it wasn't clear if any of the riders hit them.

The race was neutralized until the finish line, with only the six riders who had been at the front being allowed to sprint for the finish to try to win the stage. Their times would not count for the general classification.

The restart was delayed until doctors could rejoin the race to accompany the remaining riders. (AP) AM

