New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Hailing from an under-privileged background, talented footballer Sonali Soren recently made her junior international debut when she represented India at the U-20 SAFF Women's Championship in Dhaka.

Sonali started her football career as a part of a team from Shreeja India's Dhatrigram centre, an NGO supported by the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF).

Another girl named Swapna, from the same NGO team supported by STF, was included in the Bengal football team that participated in the U-17 Khelo India Youth Games.

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) supports the football program which includes football training, jerseys, nutritional support, education, and other requirements for more than 100 girls from Shreeja India.

