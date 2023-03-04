Lionel Messi reached the 700th goal of his club career in a 3-0 win over rivals Marseille. Apart from that, the Argentine dished out two assists for his strike partner Kylian Mbappe. Messi also netted a last minute winner against Lille and has been in superb form of late. Overall he has scored 12 goals and assisted 12 times in the Ligue 1 2022-23 season. PSG will now face FC Nantes in their next match at Parc des Princes, Paris. Read more to know if the Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will be able to feature in this match. Lionel Messi Receives Death Threat From Gunmen Who Opened Fire at His In-Laws' Rosario Supermarket.

With Messi at his best, defending champions Paris Saint-Germain are at the top position of Ligue 1. They have accumulated 60 points from 25 matches. Nantes are currently in the 13th position in the table with 28 points from 25 matches. Nantes suffered a 3-0 loss against the defending champions earlier in the season. A win in this match will help them to come close to the top half of the table.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in PSG vs Nantes, Ligue 1 2022-23 Fixture?

Lionel Messi is fully fit to take part in the Ligue 1 2022-23 match against FC Nantes. And he will be surely featuring in the starting lineup of Christophe Galtier's side. With the Bayern Munich match coming up, Messi will be hoping to continue his good form and bring another three points for PSG. Lionel Messi Orders 35 Gold iPhones for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Winning Argentina Squad and Staff.

The Argentine superstar recently won FIFA The Best Men's Player 2022 award. Meanwhile, his teammate Kylian Mbappe finished in the second position. So to get anything from this match, FC Nantes will have to stop this iconic duo.

