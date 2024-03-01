New Delhi [India], February 29 (ANI): Star France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba was handed a four-year ban from playing for club and country by Italy's National Anti-Doping Tribunal (TNA) on Thursday after failing dope tests.

Sky Sports stated in a report, "Italy's National Anti-Doping Tribunal (TNA) accepted the request of the Anti-Doping Prosecutor's Office to hand out the four-year ban - which is the standard length of the ban under the World Anti-Doping Code (WADA)."

Also Read | Wriddhiman Saha Says Nothing Can Be Done ‘Forcefully’ After Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan’s Exclusions from BCCI Central Contract List.

The 30-year-old tested positive in September last year, and the result revealed a hike in his testosterone levels in his system. Following that, Pogba was ruled out of action and has since not played for the Turin-based club.

Previously, his sample 'B' test came back positive following which he was placed under provisional suspension. The French midfielder was also retained at a low salary for Juventus as they were waiting for the main result to come.

Also Read | ‘Verdict is Incorrect’ Paul Pogba Opens Up After Being Banned for Four Years Due to Doping Offence.

As of now, there's still a question around Pogba's future as Juventus have yet to make a statement on the player's suspension. The midfielder still has a contract with Juventus until 2025.

However, the Serie A club could terminate the contract, with the French midfielder now handed a four-year ban from football.

Pogba took to his official Instagram account to deny the report, calling the verdict 'incorrect'. The 30-year-old added that he could never cheat his fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams he has played for.

"I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping's decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect. I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me. When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations. As a professional athlete I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against. As a consequence of the decision announced today I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport," Pogba wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C37xmQwPUHL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner said he would appeal the four-year ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)