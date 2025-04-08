Ningbo (China), Apr 8 (PTI) The Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto battled hard to beat Hoo Pang Ron and Su Yin Cheng of Malaysia to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships here on Tuesday.

The Indian pair fought for 51 minutes to get the better of their Malaysian counterparts 15-21 21-12 21-11 in the first round match.

Crasto and Kapila will next play Chinese Taipei's Hong Wei Ye and Nicole Gonzales Chan.

Elsewhere, it was disappointment as three other Indian mixed doubles pairs lost their opening matches.

The pair of Satish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath was sent packing by third seeded Malaysian duo of Soon Huat Goh and Shevon Jamie Lai 18-21 19-21.

Later, Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh also lost 9-21 11-21 to Malaysian pair of Thulith Palliyaguru and Panchali Adhikari.

The other Indian mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde fought hard for 56 minutes before going down 21-18 17-21 17-21 against another Malaysian combination of Roy King Yap and Valeree Siow.

