Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): The 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022 saw thrilling semi-final matches in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

In the first semi-final of the day, Haryana faced off against Karnataka in a closely-contested match. Nisha P C (34') opened the scoring in the match for Karnataka with a field goal, after which Poojitha B N (53') converted a penalty stroke to give her team a 2-0 lead.

Haryana fought hard till the last minute of the match, but Karnataka managed to push through to pick a 2-0 win and book a spot in the final of the competition.

In the second semi-final match of the day, Odisha faced off against Jharkhand. Rojita Kujur (21', 36', 48') starred for Odisha, scoring a hat-trick in the match. Janhabi Pradhan (35'), and Bharati Ekka (60') also scored a goal each as Odisha beat Jharkhand 5-0 to make their way into the final. (ANI)

