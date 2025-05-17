Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) Karnataka's Avani Udipi emerged champion on the basis of superior tiebreaker score over Mayuresh Parkar of Maharashtra in the All India Chess Masters FIDE rated tournament here on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Avani, who finished with identical seven points with Parkar, was declared winner by chief arbiter Ajinkya Pingale.

Avani secured a tie-break score of 36.5 as against 32 of Parkar, which was the decisive factor in the Karnataka girl being named victor.

Avani, who has a FIDE rating of 1669, pocketed the top prize of Rs 30,000, while Parkar (FIDE rating 1757) received Rs 20,000 for his second place finish.

Six contestants secured 6.5 points to finish from third to eighth places.

Results: Mayuresh Parkar beat Yash Kapadi; Darsh Shetty lost to Avani Udipi; Reyaansh Venkat drew with Om Gada; Daksh Jagesia drew with Parv Hakani; Kush Agarwal beat Dhruv Muthe.

