Delhi Capitals will be hosting Gujarat Titans in the 60th Indian Premier League 2025 match. The DC vs GT IPL 2025 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Ahead of the match, Delhi Capitals have 13 points from 11 matches, while Gujarat Titans are ruling the Indian Premier League 2025 with 16 points from their 11 games. Gujarat Titans have been in superb form ahead of the DC vs GT IPL 2025 match, having won four of their last five matches. While Delhi Capitals seem to struggle with just a win in their last five matches. Pat Cummins Thanks Indian Armed Forces As IPL 2025 Resumes, SRH Captain Expresses Gratitude (See Post).

Hosts Delhi Capitals were the best side at the starting phase of IPL 2025, having won all their four games. But, things have gone downhill post that fairytale start. DC have managed only two wins in the next seven fixtures, losing four, and having no result in one. Ahead of the DC vs GT IPL 2025 match, they should still be having high hopes of going to the qualifiers, just like Gujarat Titans, but should only look for a win to stay on the safer side. DC vs GT IPL 2025, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC vs GT Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans have featured against each other in six matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, both DC and GT share an equal record of three wins each.

DC vs GT IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name KL Rahul Mohammed Siraj Abishek Porel Rashid Khan Axar Patel Sai Kishore

DC vs GT IPL 2025 Key Battles

KL Rahul has been too good with scoring in IPL 2025, having struck 381 runs in just 10 innings. But, he was low on runs in the last two innings, scoring 10 & 7. KL Rahul might play as an opener in the DC vs GT IPL 2025 match and must be aware of Mohammed Siraj, who is a threat with the new ball and has 15 wickets to his name. Abishek Porel has been the second-highest run-getter for Delhi Capitals this season. His strike rate nears 150, and that's impressive, but staying not out hasn't been his deal. He needs to be cautious of the spin, especially from the turns Rashid Khan will be delivering. The Afghan hasn't had the best season but remains a big threat. Captain Axar Patel has been truly impressive with the bat, both with the average and strike rate. But dealing with good spin, especially from Sai Kishore will be a big task. Sai Kishore has wickets and a good economy.

DC vs GT IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 18. The DC vs GT IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

DC vs GT IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports Network HD/SD TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the DC vs GT IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same. Jos Buttler Wins Man of the Match Award in GT vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

DC vs GT IPL 2025 Impact Players

Karun Nair and Vipraj Nigam are expected to be impact players for Delhi Capitals in the DC vs GT IPL 2025 match. Ishant Sharma and Shahrukh Khan might be the impact players for Gujarat Titans.

